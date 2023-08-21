Use Hindu calendar to ascertain when crime likely to rise: UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Vijay Kumar has directed police officers across the state to use the Hindu calendar or panchang to ascertain the period during which crime is likely to rise and increase the vigil accordingly. HT Image

In a circular dated August 14, the DGP said that an analysis of records showed that crimes increased at night one week before and one week after ‘amavasaya’ (new moon).

“On analysing the incidents that happened in all the districts... of the state at the headquarters level, it was found that more incidents happen at night one week before and one week after the new moon date of the Hindu calendar. This analysis should be done every month at the level of senior police officers,” the circular, issued along with a copy of panchang said. HT has seen a copy of the circular.

The circular said the new moon is set to occur on August 16, September 14 and October 14, and officers should remain alert a week before and after it.

“A week before and a week after the date of ‘amavasaya’, crime mapping should be done,” the circular said. It added that night patrolling should be carried out more “effectively”.

“Effective crime prevention is one of the top priorities of the police. Through strong policing, an environment of security has to be established among the common citizens in the state. For this, it is necessary that night patrolling should be done more and more effectively, so that the general public can have a sense of confidence in their security,” it said.

The DGP, in the circular, also asked police officers to identify criminal hotspots and map any incidents of crime so that they can be curtailed in a planned manner.