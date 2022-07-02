Suspected Udaipur-like incident: NIA probes killing of pharmacist in Amravati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing a suspected case of Udaipur-like incident in Maharashtra’s Amravati, where a veterinary pharmacist, Umesh Kolhe, was found murdered with his throat slit last week, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that it has handed over the Amravati case to NIA. According to available information, a four-member NIA team has already visited the murder spot last night and interacted with the local police to get details.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that Kolhe, 54, had published a Facebook post in favour of suspended BJP leader, Nupur Sharma, and he paid with his life. In Rajasthan’s Udaipur, a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked on the neck by one Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammed on June 28 for supporting Nupur Sharma after her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Kolhe was killed when he was returning home from his shop on June 21. The assailants, who intercepted the victim on a scooter near New Main High School, fled without taking any valuables or even his mobile phone. Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

“MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA.The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated,” the home ministry said in a tweet.

The investigation team members have not spoken to the media in this regard, so far.

Vikram Sali, the deputy commissioner of police, Amravati, who was supervising the investigation, said that the investigation of NIA is totally parallel to the state police’s investigation and hence he was unable to comment on it.

The state BJP spokesman and a senior party leader from Amravati, Shivray Kulkarni said that the NIA team is trying to find out whether it was linked with the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur.

The Amravati police have so far arrested five persons, Mudassir Ahmed Shaikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan Khan (23), Abdul Taufeeq Tasleem (24), Shoeb Khan (29) and Ateef Rashid (23) in connection with Kolhe’s murder. All, except Abdul, have no criminal past. Abdul was earlier booked for a skirmish at a mosque. However, the Amravati police have not made any formal statement in connection with Kolhe’s death. They have got the accused in police custody till July 5. The NIA team is likely to meet all the accused for interrogation.

According to the newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and former Maharashtra minister Dr Anil Bonde, the trouble began for Kolhe after forwarding messages in support of Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks against the Prophet, on Facebook, which led to the murder. “He got threats from two-three people asking him to apologise. As Kolhe didn’t do so, he was murdered,” Dr Bonde alleged.

A Hindu Jagaran Manch official from Amravati, who preferred anonymity, said that two other people from Amravati, Dr S Rathi and an owner of a mobile shop, Vijay Achhadi also received threatening calls for using Nupur Sharma’s picture in their WhatsApp status. “But they were spared as they tendered apologies,” he claimed.

Among those arrested, Mudassir and Shahrukh, who were seen in CCTV footage while conducting recce, were arrested on June 23. Abdul and Shoeb were arrested the next day and Rashid on June 25. It has been learnt that the police have sent mobile phones of the accused and the victim for forensic examination.

Ankit, son of Umesh Kolhe, said he did not have enmity or dispute with anyone and claimed to have come across his social media forwards in support of Nupur Sharma and also condemning ‘love jihad’.

Umesh’s brother Mahesh said the victim was polite and compassionate, who did not think twice before helping anyone. Umesh had two bags with him, which the assailants did not touch, so robbery as motive is questionable. He had no personal enmity or dispute to invite such an assault, said Mahesh, who is now concerned about the safety of his family.