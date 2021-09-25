‘Suspected woman handler in DRDO espionage case proposed marriage to 2 accused’: CID

The suspected woman handler in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO0 espionage case had promised to visit the homes of one of the five accused arrested in the case, top CID officials claimed on Saturday.

Last week, five people — Basanta Behera, Hemanta Kumar Mistry, Tapas Ranjan Nayak, Sk Musafir and Sachin Kumar— were arrested by police in Balasore district for their alleged links with a woman handler from Pakistan. They were reportedly honey-trapped for information on activities at the missile testing facility at ITR Chandipur.

Additional Director General of Police, CID, Sanjeeb Panda said the suspected female operative had proposed marriage to two of the arrested accused and promised to visit the house of another accused located in Chandipur.

The woman had 7 Facebook accounts under different names and was in contact with the five accused through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook on regular basis.

“She used to video call two of the accused frequently. Claiming that she is a resident of Balasore district, the woman had invited one of the accused persons to meet her at her residence in Chandipur,” Panda said after CID officials completed the interrogation of the accused.

Panda said the investigation is underway to get details of the UK phone number and the bank account in Dubai from where one of the accused received a cash transfer of around ₹38,000. He said efforts are underway to know if the accused received more money from any other source and the actual identity and whereabouts of the woman.