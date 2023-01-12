Suspended BJP leader gets licence to carry handgun

The Delhi police recently granted a gun licence to Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party following her remarks against the Prophet Muhammad last year.

Sharma’s remarks during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from various quarters. Several FIRs were lodged across the country against Sharma in connection with her remark.

In June last year, the Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint which alleged that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks.

She had requested the police to provide security, citing harassment and threats.

Later, Sharma had withdrawn her comment and said she did not mean to hurt religious sentiments.

After she applied for the licence, officials of Delhi police’s licensing unit asked Sharma to appear for a personal interview, following which she was granted the licence to carry a personal handgun, officers aware of the development said

“After scrutinising her application in this connection, she was called in person to the licensing unit office – where she elaborately explained the reasons why she should be given the licence. After observing her reasons, we finally granted her permission to carry a personal revolver or pistol of permissible bore (thickness or diameter of cartridges), including handguns of calibre .35, .32, .22 and .380,” said a senior officer.

The officer said Sharma applied for the licence because she has received death threats. “After purchasing the revolver or pistol, she will have to get the details of the weapon registered at the licensing unit,” he added.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, was hacked to death for sharing a social media post supporting Sharma on June 28, 2022. His killers recorded the act and shared it online.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which probed Lal’s murder, said in their charge sheet that an office-bearer of the Pakistan-based religious organisation Dawat-e-Islami contacted one of the killers immediately after Sharma’s comments during a television show. The office-bearer, who NIA identified as Salman, asked the accused, Mohammed Gous, to avenge the insult to the Prophet. Salman and another person, Abu Ibrahim, both Pakistan nationals and based in Karachi, were named in the NIA charge sheet.

