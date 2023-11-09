Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur votes in favour of Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, voted in favour of Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash-for-question' allegations. The 15-member panel, headed by Vinod Sonkar, adopted the 500-page report on Mahua Moitra on Thursday. Six members voted in favour of the report which sought Mahua Moitra's expulsion, and 4 members voted against it. Preneet Kaur was one of those who voted in favour of the report. "I voted for her expulsion. I am a suspended member of the Congress," Kaur said.

Congress suspended Preneet Kaur in February on allegations that she was helping the BJP in the state. Her husband Amarinder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur joined the BJP last year.

Report against Mahua Moitra adopted by 6:4

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha ethics panel submitted a note of dissent and they said Darshan Hiranandani should have been called by the committee for questioning. There was no discussion on the report, the opposition members said.

What has the 500-page report on Mahua Moitra said?

Before its adoption on Thursday, the draft report was circulated among the members on Wednesday and was widely reported. Mahua Moitra termed this as a breach of parliamentary ethics.

The 500-page report called Mahua Moitra's actions highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal. It recommended a legal, intensive, institutional and time-bound investigation to be held into the issue.

