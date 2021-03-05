Home / India News / Suspension of 5 Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh Assembly revoked
india news

Suspension of 5 Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh Assembly revoked

A resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj for the revocation of their suspension was passed unanimously in the House.
PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
In picture - Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri along with other Congress MLAs stages a protest outside the HP assembly. (PTI)

The suspension of five Congress legislators from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was revoked unanimously on Friday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLAs Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh and Vinay Kumar were suspended from the Assembly on February 26 for allegedly manhandling Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

A resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj for the revocation of their suspension was passed unanimously in the House.

The suspension of the five lawmakers was revoked just a day before the presentation of the state budget for 2021-22 on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh assembly congress mlas
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP