SUV falls off Goa’s Zuari Bridge, 4 occupants still missing: Cops

A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) believed to be carrying four passengers veered off Goa’s Zuari Bridge and fell into the river nearly 100 feet below, a little past midnight on Wednesday, police said.

Search operations are on to trace the vehicle and its occupants with divers of the Indian Navy also assisting the teams.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at about 1 am on Wednesday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the balustrade which gave way sending the car plunging into the murky waters below.

Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira who represents the Nuvem constituency said that a family from his constituency was reported missing and was unreachable.

“The car is said to belong to Priscilla Cruz. The car is not at the residence of the family and the members are not traceable. I hope it is not true,” Sequeira said, adding that he wasn’t sure how many people were travelling in the car when the accident took place.

