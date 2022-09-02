SUV mows down 6 pilgrims in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

An SUV mowed down six pilgrims, who were on their way to the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on foot, at Krishnapura village in the Aravalli district around 7am on Friday.

Ramesh Pethabhai, a local police officer, said five others were injured in the accident and that the SUV driver, who is admitted to a hospital in Modasa, will be booked for negligent driving and culpable homicide.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel was among those who offered condolences to the families of the pilgrims and announced ₹4 lakh assistance each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. ₹50,000 will be provided each to those injured in the accident.

Ambaji, a popular pilgrimage site, is situated near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Banaskantha, about 185 kilometers from Ahmedabad. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. Tens of thousands of devotees from all over India travel to the temple on foot in September.