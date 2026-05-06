Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas

In a major development, days after the BJP recorded a historic win in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide was shot dead on Wednesday night.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seen in Bhowanipore, West Bengal after the BJP's historic win in the state(PTI)

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As per officials, Adhikari's personal assistant was targeted by unidentified goons.

Officials told HT that the aide suffered bullet injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

This is a developing story...

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