...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas

As per officials, Adhikari's personal assistant was targeted by unidentified goons.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 11:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

In a major development, days after the BJP recorded a historic win in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide was shot dead on Wednesday night.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seen in Bhowanipore, West Bengal after the BJP's historic win in the state(PTI)

As per officials, Adhikari's personal assistant was targeted by unidentified goons.

Officials told HT that the aide suffered bullet injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

This is a developing story...

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

suvendu adhikari bjp bengal west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.