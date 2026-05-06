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Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Paraganas
As per officials, Adhikari's personal assistant was targeted by unidentified goons.
Updated on: May 06, 2026 11:35 pm IST
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In a major development, days after the BJP recorded a historic win in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide was shot dead on Wednesday night.
As per officials, Adhikari's personal assistant was targeted by unidentified goons.
Officials told HT that the aide suffered bullet injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.
This is a developing story...
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