Suvendu Adhikari summoned for questioning in bodyguard death case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal government on Sunday summoned BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari for questioning in connection with a case related to the probe into the unnatural death of his personal security guard three years ago.

The CID asked the BJP's Nandigram MLA to appear before its investigating officers in Kolkata on Monday. Adhikari's personal security guard Subhabrata Chakraborty had alleged shot him using his service revolver in 2018 at a police barrack in East Medinipur. A state armed police personnel, Chakraborty was part of the minister's security detail from the time became a parliamentarian.

The CID set up a team to investigate Chakraborty's death after his wife filed a complaint seeking a probe. Earlier in June, a four-member team of CID sleuths visited Adhikari's home in East Medinipur as part of the ongoing investigation, in which at least 15 people, including some police personnel, have been questioned.

The CID also summoned Adhikari's driver Sambhu Maity and his close associate Sanjeev Shukla for questioning in the case on Tuesday.

The summoning of Adhikari comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Trinamool Congress general secretary and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife Rujira Banerjee, in an alleged money laundering case.