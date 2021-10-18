Suvendu-led delegation meets Bangladesh envoy over Iskcon temple attack

A delegation led by West Bengal assembly's leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata over the last week's violence at an Iskcon temple in the neighbouring country's Noakhali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A mob vandalised an Iskcon temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district last Friday and reportedly killed one of its members. The religious organisation took to Twitter to say that the temple suffered “signifcant damage" during the attack.

Earlier in the day, noted lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the violence at temples in Bangladesh and criticised the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awarding winning Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen, too, condemned the Bangladeshi government for failing to protect the minorities.

Iskcon called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure safety and well-being of the Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to Iskcon authorities, a 500-strong mob first vandalised a Durga Puja pandal adjacent to the temple in Noakhali in Bangladesh before attacking the devotees in the Iskcon temple. The idol of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of Iskcon, was allgedly desecrated and books were set on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Iskcon authorities seek UN chief, PM’s intervention after attack on temple in Bangladesh

The violence at Iskcon temple in Noakhali came days after a series of vandalism were reported at Durga Puja pandals in Comilla, Chandpur, Chitagong and Cox’s Bazar districts, after posts went viral on social media about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a pandal in Comilla district.

The mob also clashed with police personnel when they tried to disperse them. Local media reports claim at least three people were killed and several sustained injuries in separate such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government ordered a probe into the matter.

The Indian government last week said it was in close contact with Bangladeshi authorities over the attacks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}