Suvendu's ‘Hindu-Hindu’ slogans, then Mamata's ‘capture’ charge in Bhabanipur after both cast votes in big direct fight

After voting in Bhabanipur, West Bengal CM and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee alleged “atrocities” and “capture” of polling booths by central police forces, while her opponent, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, chanted the religio-political slogans “Jai Sri Ram” and “Hindu-Hindu, bhai-bhai” after he cast his ballot three hours before her, on Wednesday. West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, shows his inked finger after voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Shyamal Maitra/ANI Photo) Bhabanipur is the most high-profile contest within the ultra-charged elections in Bengal this time. Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in 2021, even as the TMC otherwise won; and she later entered the assembly via a bypoll. “Since yesterday night, they started atrocities, and they arrested so many of our people. It is contempt of court,” Banerjee said.

While claiming that the Trinamool Congress would still win, she alleged, “The CRPF cannot torture like this. There is no state police at any booth. CRPF has captured it all. They should secure the border; instead of doing that, they are securing one political party.” She added, “I have never seen this. I have been fighting elections since 1984, but the atrocities are terrible.” Earlier, Leader of Opposition Adhikari walked out of the booth after voting and raised his arms with “Jai Sri Ram” chants, and said Hindus must be united.