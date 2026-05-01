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SVAMITVA maps 3.3L villages, unlocks 135L cr in rural land value: Study showcased at WB meet

SVAMITVA maps 3.3L villages, unlocks ₹135L cr in rural land value: Study showcased at WB meet

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:29 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The SVAMITVA scheme, which uses drone mapping to provide legal property records, is unlocking an estimated 135 lakh crore worth of rural land assets while significantly expanding access to institutional credit, with more than 10,900 loans worth 1,679 crore sanctioned using property cards.

SVAMITVA maps 3.3L villages, unlocks 135L cr in rural land value: Study showcased at WB meet

The findings were highlighted in an impact evaluation study of the scheme by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, supported by the World Bank.

The study notes that the scheme has digitally mapped around 3.30 lakh villages, covering nearly 70,000 sq km, and enabled the issuance of more than 3.14 crore property cards across 1.89 lakh villages, converting previously informal rural habitation land into legally recognised, bankable assets and bringing millions into the formal financial system.

The outcomes were highlighted by Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in his virtual address at the World Bank Land and Property Research Conference-2026, being held from April 29 to May 1 at the World Bank headquarters in Washington.

At the conference, Klaus Deininger, Lead Economist at the World Bank Group, presented the findings from the impact evaluation in a session titled 'Evaluating the SVAMITVA Scheme'.

Distribution of property cards led to a 4.71 per cent increase in gram panchayat property tax revenue and a 4.08 per cent rise in overall own-source revenue, indicating improved financial autonomy at the grassroots level, the report said.

In terms of land governance, the report highlighted a shift towards greater formalisation.

Registered mutations of residential properties increased by 6.2 per cent annually, while agricultural land mutations declined by 4.87 per cent, suggesting clearer land use patterns and reduced informal or disputed transactions.

Officials said the scheme's combination of drone surveys, ground verification and community validation has helped reduce property disputes and improve trust in ownership records.

Property cards issued under the scheme provide legal documentation that can be used as collateral, enabling rural households to access institutional finance for the first time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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