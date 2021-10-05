Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Svamitva scheme: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries in MP on Oct 6
india news

Svamitva scheme: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries in MP on Oct 6

Published on Oct 05, 2021 03:15 PM IST
PM Modi will distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries on the occasion.(HT File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the benefits of Svamitva (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (October 6). According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the interaction will take place via video conferencing at 12.30pm.

The Prime Minister will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event the PMO release said.

The Svamitva scheme enables rural masses to use property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits. It was launched by the ministry of panchayati raj on April 24, 2020.

According to the government, the scheme aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. It has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

The panchayati raj ministry has said that the survey will be done across the country in a phase-wise manner over a period of four years - from 2020 to 2024.

The projected outlay of the project is 79.65 crore for the pilot phase (2020-21).

Objective of the Svamitva scheme

The scheme will bring financial stability to people living in rural areas by enabling them to use their property as financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. It will also lead to creation of accurate land records for rural planning and determination property tax.

Through the Svamitva scheme, the government hopes that property disputes and legal cases will be reduced.

