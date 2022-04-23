Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Swara Bhasker reacts to Irfan Pathan's post amid 'my country' row with Amit Mishra
Swara Bhasker reacts to Irfan Pathan's post amid 'my country' row with Amit Mishra

Irfan Pathan on Saturday posted a copy of the preamble of the Indian Constitution amid the ongoing controversy with Amit Mishra. 
Swara Bhasker has extended support to Irfan Pathan's latest Constitution tweet. 
Published on Apr 23, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has reacted to former India cricketer Irfan Pathan's Twitter post at a time he is engaged in a hot debate with cricketer Amit Mishra. The controversy started with Irfan Pathan's incomplete tweet which Amit Mishra completed triggering a controversy. The fire did not die down with Irfan Pathan again posting a copy of the preamble of the Constitution, in a veiled dig at the detractors. However, he did not name anyone in his recent post.

 

"Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read," Irfan Pathan tweeted. To this, Swara Bhasker posted heart emojis acknowledging the emotions expressed by Irfan.

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT......" Irfan Khan tweeted on Friday. Amit Mishra took the cue and completed the tweet taking it on a different level in a veiled attack on Irfan. "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," Amit Mishra tweeted, triggering the debate.

No one, however, mentioned the context of their tweets. It was understood by social media users that Irfan Pathan's tweet was in the context of communal violence reported from several states on Hanuman Jayanti.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
irfan pathan amit mishra swara bhasker
