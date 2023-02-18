'Swara Bhasker's marriage legal but unislamic': Row over Islamic scholar's tweet

Chicago-based Islamic scholar Yasir Nadeem al Wajidi's comment on Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker's engagement with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad has triggered a row on social media. "If Swara Bhasker is not Muslim and her 'supposed' husband is Muslim, this marriage is not Islamically valid. Allah says do not marry polytheistic women until they believe. 2:221 If she accepts Islam only for the sake of marriage, it is not accepted by Allah," Dr Yasir tweeted. Read | Swara Bhasker's old tweet calling fiance Fahad Ahmad ‘bhai’ resurfaces ahead of wedding in March

As the tweet drew question, the Islamic scholar went on to explain what he meant, while famous RJ Sayema defended Swara-Fahad's wedding and questioned the scholar's opinion.

"Your citing of the Quran was accurate but you gave an unsolicited advice. Did Swara or Fahad ask you? We need to stop imposing and let people be. Allah won't ask you. 'Neeyat' is a pillar of Islam and your appear questionable. This is disservice to Islam. I hope you realise it," RJ Sayema wrote to the scholar.

"My tweets were not about personal choice. They were about normalisation of sins. You admit that my citing of the Quran was correct, so this marriage was a sin committed publicly," Dr Yasir wrote back.

"And who are you? Someone designated by Allah to judge others? We are answerable to Allah and only to Allah. To each his own. Till someone asks for your opinion, keep to yourself. And be a good Muslim," RJ Sayema hit back.

"I'm a person who liberals like you hate the most. I am a person who frequently exposes the false interpretation of Islam by likes of you. I am a person who will speak up when RJs start interpreting Islam. You keep yourself to entertainment business and leave Islam for experts," Dr Yasir wrote.

"The legal, but unIslamic, marriage of Swara Bhasker is an occasion for us to remind our fellow Muslims to stop normalizing what has been forbidden by Him. The Quran is clear, it is not permissible for a Muslim man to marry an idol worshiping woman. Free Choice is not so free," he added.

As Swara made the announcement, she made a note for the Special Marriage Act which allows marriage notwithstanding the faith of the parties. “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period, etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance. The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency should not be a privilege”, Swara Bhasker tweeted.

