'Swara Bhasker should have seen the fridge once...': Sadhvi Prachi's attack

Amid views criticising Swara Bhasker's marriage to Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi said the Bollywood actor could face the same fate of Shraddha Walker, the woman who was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who chopped her body into pieces and kept in the fridge. "Probably, Swara Bhasker didn't pay attention to the news of how Shraddha's body was chopped into 35 pieces. She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," the Hindutva leader said. Read | Swara Bhasker's Dawat-e-Walima being planned in AMU: ‘If tukde-tukde gang comes...’

"Swara Bhasker has always been against the Hindu religion. I was sure that she would marry someone not from the religion. This has happened now. She has married a Muslim," Sadhvi Prachi said.

On February 16, Swara Bhasker announced her engagement with politician Fahad Ahmad which triggered a massive debate on social media with Islamic religious scholars questioning the validity of the marriage under Sharia laws Swara Bhasker has not accepted Islam.

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriage Act which allows Indian nationals to get married irrespective of their faiths.

Chicago-based Islamic scholar Yasir Nadeem al Wajidi said Swara Bhasker's marriage is legal as they got married in the court, but it is not valid under Islamic laws.

All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said Swara Bhasker can not marry Fahad without accepting Islam first.

