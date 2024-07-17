Swati Maliwal assault case: 50 witnesses in charge sheet against Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet with 50 witnesses listed against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in a case of assault against Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, The Times of India reported. The Delhi police has filed a 500 page chargesheet in the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case against Bibhav Kumar, listing 50 witnesses(PTI file)

Also Read: Maliwal urges Delhi court to reject Bibhav’s bail plea

The 500-page charge sheet was filed in the court of metropolitan magistrate Gaurav Goyal. Bibhav Kumar appeared in court via video conference due to judicial custody which the magistrate extended till July 30.

Also Read: Delhi Police opposes Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea in HC; verdict reserved

Bibhav Kumar will have to be physically present in court on July 30, when a decision regarding taking cognisance of the chargesheet will be taken. The chargesheet includes statements from 50 witnesses.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal case: Chargesheet filed against Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

AAP MP in Rajya Sabha, Swati Maliwal, accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her on May 13 in the Delhi chief minister's residence. On May 18, he was arrested and taken into judicial custody. He was denied bail on on May 27, June 7 and July 12 due to the serious nature of the crimes and potential to tamper with evidence.

Kumar faces multiple allegations and charges - wrongful restraint, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman's modesty, attempt to commit culpable homicide, destruction of evidence and providing false information.

Kumar allegedly tried to format his phone and transfer data to his mother's phone. He also tampered with the CCTV camera footage at Kejriwal's residence and his own residence as well. He refused to share his phone password with authorities as well.

Apart from Maliwal and Kumar, security staff from the chief minister's house will serve as witnesses.