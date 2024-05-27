Swati Maliwal breaks down in Delhi court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal on Monday broke down in Delhi's Tis Hazari court when the defence counsel was arguing during the bail hearing of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar - who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Maliwal. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar(PTI file)

Senior advocate N Hariharan, who is appearing for Kumar, told the court that the AAP MP trespassed and entered Kejriwal's residence, without making an appointment. During that time, Bibhav Kumar was not present inside the CM's house.

“Can anyone enter in this manner…This is the official residence of the chief minister. She did not have an appointment for the meeting, nor did she send any message regarding her arrival. Kumar was not present at that time. She was stopped by the security personnel but proceeded to sit in the waiting room and asked the security to talk to Kumar,” the defence counsel said.

He further told the court that there was “no grievous injury” on the AAP MP.

“Kindly look at the place where the alleged incident took place where many people were present…How can such an incident take place at this place (CM's residence)? There is no grievous injury on the vital part, so where is the question of culpable homicide not amounting to murder? The injuries can be self-inflicted,” he said.

According to the defence counsel, Maliwal's allegations “do not make out a case of intention to disrobe her”.

Following this statement, the AAP MP broke down in the court.

N Hariharan went on to say that all the allegations made by Maliwal were “pre-planned” and “tailor-made” to “suit her story”.

“This entire FIR is the result of afterthought…I am seeking bail only, not the acquittal,” he told the court.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 after Maliwal, in an FIR, accused him of physically assaulting her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. According to the FIR, Kumar repeatedly slapped her and kicked her in the stomach and pelvic area.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Kumar under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, which deal with crimes like assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation.

Kejriwal's aide also complained to the Delhi police later saying that the AAP MP latter had abused him with the intent of assault.

On Saturday, Kumar moved a bail plea at the Delhi court on Saturday, following which the court had sought a response from the Delhi police on the matter.