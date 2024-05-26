Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday claimed that she has been receiving rape and death threats following a 'character assassination' campaign allegedly orchestrated by AAP leaders and volunteers. AAP MP Swati Maliwal and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee(File)

She further accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of further escalating the hate campaign by posting a 'one-sided' video against her.

While sharing several screenshots of abusive messages and rape threats which she had received on social media platforms, on her X handle, the AAP MP said that she has been subjected to character assassination and victim shaming allegedly by her own party leaders.

"After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided video against me," Maliwal said in the X post.

The former Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief further claimed that the party leadership is trying to intimidate her into withdrawing her complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Maliwal also expressed disappointment with the YouTuber, saying that despite her efforts to contact him and share her side of the story, he ignored her calls and messages. She further accused Rathee of being an AAP spox who claims to be an independent journalist, but victim shames the individual.

"As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages. It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats," she added.

The AAP MP further listed the facts and asked Rathee why he failed to mention that AAP took a U-turn after accepting that the incident happened or talk about her ⁠MLC (medicolegal case) report that reveals injuries due to the assault in his 2.5-minute-video.

Maliwal said,"Facts that he failed to mention in his 2.5 minute video against me -

1. Party took a U-turn on its stand after accepting the incident has happened.

2. ⁠MLC report that reveals injuries due to the assault.

3. ⁠Selected part of the video was released and then phone of the accused was formatted?

4. ⁠The accused was arrested from the crime scene (CM house). Why was he allowed to enter the place again? For tampering of evidence?

5. How a woman who always stood for the right issues, even went to Manipur alone without security could be bought over by the BJP?" she added.

Maliwal, in the end, said she is reporting these rape and death threats to Delhi Police and demanded strong action against the perpetrators.

“The manner in which the entire party machinery and its supporters have attempted to vilify and shame me speaks volumes about their stand on women’s issues. I am reporting these rape and death threats to @DelhiPolice. I hope they take strong action against the perpetrators,” Maliwal said.

The AAP lawmaker has accused Bibhav Kumar of physically torturing and manhandling her. She alleged that Kumar slapped her seven to eight times, 'kicked on the chest, stomach, and pelvis area,' and threatened to kill her when she went to meet Kejriwal at his official residence.

The AAP has denied the allegations, claiming that Maliwal is being “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of their conspiracy.

Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday after being booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is in judicial custody till May 28.