Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar sent to 4-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to four days judicial custody in the alleged Swati Maliwal assault case. He will now be produced before the court on May 28.



Bibhav's counsels have moved an application seeking to procure and preserve the CCTV footages and the DVRs.



“These CCTVs prove my case, they have searched various times and have taken CCTV footages, how many footages they have we don’t know. We are seeking for the footages to be preserved,” Kumar's counsel's argued in the court.



The additional public prosecutor argued,"Under what provision this application has been moved? These prayers are not applicable at this stage as the matter is under investigation."



“They have not given any detail of which CCTV footage they require, a copy of the same has also been given to the occupier. They have said they want the same but it is not the stage, it will come later. Initially we had asked for DVR, but they gave us a pen drive which was blank. Now they have given us an NVR which have been given to the expert for examination,” the additional public prosecutor added.



Bibhav Kumar, a key aide of Kejriwal, was arrested by the Delhi Police last week, days after he lodged a counter complaint accusing Swati Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him. Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar (PTI)

In his complaint, Kumar charged Maliwal with unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter.

Maliwal in her complaint had alleged that Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area” on May 13.

The Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.