Congress presses for fair probe into Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Administration in-charge of the All India Congress Committee Gurdeep Sappal, who is a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), said on Thursday that the grand old party respects all women and pressed for investigation and action in the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swarti Maliwal at the official residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Gurdeep Sappal alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was “not fair” in sharing booth-level data. (HT file photo)

Sappal said that Congress’ stance is the same irrespective of the allegations being against an ally of the INDIA bloc. He was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana.

Contrary to the election manifesto of the INDIA bloc partner Communist Party of India (CPI), Sappal said that Congress had equipped the defence with nuclear weapons. The party is in favour of strengthening the defence system with nuclear weapons, he said. In contrast, the CPI manifesto promises nuclear disarmament if voted to power.

EC ‘reluctant’ in sharing booth-level data: Sappal

Sappal alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was “not fair” in sharing booth-level data. He said that the ECI has shared data of 100 constituencies, but was showing “reluctance” in sharing the remaining data.

He added that EC has issued a notice to Kharge for not targeting defence services but the Congress has decided to take up the matter of the Agnipath scheme, which was brought by the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Sappal claimed that the INDIA bloc would repeal the Agnipath scheme if voted to power.

Sappal chided ally partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for registering cases against journalists in Punjab. He said that as the AAP did nothing in Punjab for two and a half years, they are not able to give a contest to the BJP in the state.

Reacting to MLA and Congress nominee from Sangrur Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s alleged anti-migrant remarks, Sappal said that people from all states are welcome to Punjab for employment and business. He added that even the tenth Sikh guru Gobind Singh was born in Bihar’s Patna.