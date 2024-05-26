Swati Maliwal reveals what Sanjay Singh of AAP told her on phone when she reached police station

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday opened up on what happened after she was allegedly assaulted by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar at the CM’s residence on May 13. In an interview with Times Now, Swati Maliwal revealed that she had gone to the Civil Lines police station and could not file a formal complaint in the matter as she got scared after receiving calls from several people. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi,(PTI file)

“I received several media calls when I was at the police station. The moment I received so many media calls, I got scared. I didn't want to make it a political issue. I got up from there and returned home. Later, Sanjay Singh Ji came to meet me,” Swati Maliwal said during the interview.

She added, “I also received a call from Sanjay Singh. He told me: ‘hum dekhte hain’, kuch karenge'. (we will see and will do something). And I was so scared and completely traumatised. I was in a lot of pain after being badly beaten up (by Bibhav Kumar), so I couldn't stay back to file a complaint. Sanjay ji also met me at my place. He saw my condition. After that he went to Arvind Kejriwal's house and also met Bibhav.”

Also Read | Swati Maliwal reveals why she was in US during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Swati Maliwal claimed that Sanjay Singh had admitted that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of her claims.

On May 14, Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha, addressed a press conference and said the incident with Swati Maliwal was a "highly condemnable" one. The Delhi Police had also visited her residence on Minto Road.

On May 15, a day after the party accepted that Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant "misbehaved" with her, Sanjay Singh met Swati Maliwal again.

Sanjay Singh was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) member Vandana Singh during his meeting with Swati Maliwal. The meeting took place at Maliwal's residence.

If I hadn't been beaten up so badly, would the party still hold a press conference? Why would Sanjay Singh address the media then?" the DCW chief said.

'Hurt by Arvind Kejriwal's behaviour'

In another interview with News18, Maliwal expressed disappointment at Arvind Kejriwal's response.

“I am very hurt by how Kejriwal is behaving. I have been working with them since 2006. I was being beaten in his drawing room. I was screaming. Kejriwal was at home, but nobody came for my help,” Maliwal said in the interview.

“Then while the party came to attack me, they victim-shamed me, they did press conferences, Arvind ji was seen with him (Bibhav), they did protest for him, they made him a hero and me a villain. My friends in the party were threatened not to stand with me. And now finally the CM is saying there are two versions and an unbiased investigation should be done,” News18 quoted her as saying.

Bibhav Kumar moves bail plea at Delhi court

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has moved a bail plea at a court, which has sought a response from Delhi Police. Kumar's counsels moved the plea after he was sent to four days of judicial custody on Friday, court sources told news agency PTI and added that the plea is listed for hearing on Monday.

Kumar had been in police custody after being arrested on May 18. His anticipatory bail plea filed last Saturday was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court.

The Delhi Police has claimed that Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and has not disclosed his mobile phone password.