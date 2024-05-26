Swati Maliwal reveals why she was in US during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Explaining why she was in the United States during the time when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal said she went there in March for a Harvard University seminar. Swati Maliwal, days after the alleged assault.

Maliwal's revelation to India Today came days after she was "assaulted” at the residence of Delhi chief minister Kejriwal by Bibhav Kumar, his personal assistant.

“I went to the US to attend a Harvard conference, and participated in various meet-and-greet events organised by AAP volunteers,” she said, adding that her stay got extended as her sister, who lives there, caught Covid-19.

“All my belongings were at her (sister's) house. Then, I had to undergo quarantine,” the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief stated.

Maliwal also claimed that despite being in the United States, she had continued to be in touch with Aam Aadmi Party leaders in India.

“I was tweeting and talking with AAP leaders. I did whatever I could do at that time. Therefore, to say that I was not working with the party at that time is unfortunate,” she noted.

Maliwal further claimed that the treatment meted out to her, was “different" from that for Raghav Chadha. The former's colleague both in the AAP and in Rajya Sabha, Chadha was in the United Kingdom for an eye operation during the arrest episode, and returned home recently. Since then, he has participated in various election rallies with Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor.

“I really want to understand why is tt that I have been given this kind of treatment, while the other Rajya Sabha MP, who was in London, got red carpet reception,” she asked, without naming Chadha.

The alleged assault incident took place on May 13. Maliwal's police complaint states that Kejriwal was in his residence at the time.