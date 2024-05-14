'Swati Maliwal's life under threat, Sanjay Singh should stop acting': AAP MP's ex-husband

Amid the alleged assault incident of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, Swati Maliwal's ex-husband, Naveen Jaihind on Tuesday claimed that the life of the former chief of Delhi Commission for Women is under threat, adding that AAP leader Sanjay Singh should stop doing drama in front of the cameras as he is "aware of everything". AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Hours before, Sanjay Singh in a press briefing stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken cognizance of Maliwal's assault incident at the Chief Minister's residence and had directed strict action in the incident. "We are with Swati Maliwal," Singh said.

Naveen Jaihind said that whatever happened with Maliwal was already "planned" and urged her to speak for herself.

In a video message on X, Naveen Jaihind said, "I am Naveen Jaihind. Since yesterday, I have been getting a lot of calls from journalists regarding what happened with Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. First, I want to say that I am divorced and have not been in contact with her for the last four years. Second, I want to tell you that whatever has happened with Swati was planned and now she has been threatened and anything can happen to her."

Maliwal's ex-husband further stated that the alleged assault on her happened at the "instructions of someone".

"The man who has assaulted Swati does not have the guts to even raise his voice but he did that on the instructions of someone. I was just listening to Sanjay Singh's press conference and wanted to tell him that he should stop acting, as he knows everything. Swati should stand up and speak for herself. What are you afraid of? Speak up, we are all with you. Her life is under threat," said Naveen Jaihind.

According to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted them to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

According to Delhi Police sources, a PCR call means asking for police help in an emergency and not filing any complaint."The complaint is registered only when the complainant registers his complaint in writing in the police station, in this case also by Swati Maliwal. Unless a written complaint is lodged, Delhi Police can neither register any complaint nor any FIR."

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Yesterday, an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident. We are with Swati Maliwal."

The proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the BJP over the issue of the alleged assault of Aam Admi Party MP Swati Maliwal and the demands for the appointment of a 'Dalit' Mayor. Holding placards, the councillors of the BJP also raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought a censure motion at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant at the Chief Minister's residence.

In the censure motion brought by Leader of Opposition in the Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh and Councillor Yogesh Verma, they said, "If the Aam Aadmi Party members and Rajya Sabha MPs are not safe in the Chief Minister's residence, then what will be the guarantee for the safety of the women of Delhi. It is worth thinking about."

Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

"At around 9.34 am, we received a PCR call wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police responded to the call and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station, Civil Lines. She left the police station without giving any complaints. In this matter till now, no complaints have been received," DCP Manoj Kumar Meena said.

This comes nearly just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the National Capital and following the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The Aam Admi Party and Congress are jointly fighting the elections. As per the arrangement, AAP will be contesting 4 seats and Congress on 3.