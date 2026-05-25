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Swift, stringent punishment for those who commit crimes against women: Vijay's latest order

Following the alleged murder of a young girl, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay emphasized the need for quick action on sexual crime cases

Updated on: May 25, 2026 02:43 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed police officials to promptly register cases involving sexual offences, speed up investigations and ensure stringent punishment for those accused of heinous crimes against women and children.

Vijay stressed that cases related to sexual crimes must be handled swiftly (PTI)

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting on law and order held at the Secretariat in Chennai, convened in the wake of the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore’s Sulur area that has triggered widespread outrage across the state.

According to an official release, Vijay stressed that cases related to sexual crimes must be handled swiftly and prosecuted effectively so that severe punishment awarded to the accused acts as a deterrent against future offences.

“Sexual assault cases should be tried expeditiously and the culprits given severe punishment by conducting the case properly so as to serve as deterrent to others,” the chief minister directed officials during the meeting.

The review meeting also comes amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu under the TVK government. Parties including the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have targeted the government over a series of murders and crimes against women reported in recent months.

 
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