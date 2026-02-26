Systech IT Solutions, OTTplay tie up to offer OTT subscriptions with electronic devices

Bundle curated OTT subscriptions will now be made available with electronics purchases, with Systech IT Solutions partnering up with OTTplay. Hailing the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, OTTplay CEO and co-founder, said there was a “strong synergy” between both platforms. (Sourced)

Systech IT Solutions, a technology retail enterprise with a strong presence in South Imdia, will be providing these subscriptions across its retail chain, SARA Mobiles and Electronics.

The firm has added OTTplay subscriptions as a value-added offering. In a statement, Systech said that these further strenghthen “the brand’s commitment to delivering not just products, but complete digital experiences.”

Abhishek Jain, Founder, Systech IT Solutions, said that through SARA Mobiles and Electronics, Systech is expanding its footprint while focusing on responsible retail, and would help consumers navigate a complex technology and content landscape.

OTTplay, an OTT aggregation platform, will enable customers to explore and access a wide range of streaming services. The bundling of OTTplay subscriptions with electronics purchases will simplify the fragmented OTT ecosystem for customers across South India, the statement said.

Hailing the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, OTTplay CEO and co-founder, said there was a “strong synergy” between both platforms. “While Systech enables access to the best devices, OTTplay enhances the experience by simplifying content discovery and access across OTT platforms. Together, we are transforming device purchases into complete entertainment ecosystems for customers across South India,” he said.

He further expressed enthusiasm regarding a “long term partnership” based on “innovation, accessibility and customer value.” Speaking about consumers' wants in the present world, Bore Gowda, business head of SARA Mobiles and Electronics, said they are no longer only concerned with “storage capacity or screen size.”

“They want to know which OTT platforms they can access, what content suits their family, and how to maximize the value of their purchase,” Gowda said, adding that the OTTplay partnership allows them to navigate "through multiple platforms and channels in one place.”