Tablighi chief Maulana Saad tests negative for Covid-19, no summons yet says lawyer

Tablighi chief Maulana Saad tests negative for Covid-19, no summons yet says lawyer

The chief of Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz was in the midst of a row over allowing the global congregation amid the coronavirus pandemic and is being investigated in cases lodged against him under various sections, including by the Enforcement Directorate.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:53 IST
Earlier this month, Maulana Saad had asked his followers, who tested positive for coronavirus and had recovered, to donate their plasma for the treatment of other Covid-19 patients. (Image used for representation).
         

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, in a test done in a private laboratory, according to his lawyer Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi. The Tablighi Jamaat chief, who is currently in home quarantine, has not been summoned by the Delhi Police so far, the lawyer said.

“Maulana Saad has tested negative for Covid-19. He is not an absconder, nor has he been asked by the Delhi Police to appear. We have not received any summons. We have received three notices till now and have responded to all three of them,” Ayyubi said, news agency ANI reported.

“People of Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat are fully co-operating with the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has recently searched Maulana Saad’s office in Markaz and offices and residences of other accused,” the lawyer said.

His lawyer, however, indicated that the Maulana was cooperating with the police and the investigative agencies have not asked him to join investigations yet.

The Markaz chief had earlier said that he believed in the judicial system of the country and the truth shall prevail.

Earlier this month, Maulana Saad had asked his followers, who tested positive for coronavirus and had recovered, to donate their plasma for the treatment of other Covid-19 patients.

