Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts handed 10-year jail sentence

A court in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case of June 2019. Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob.(HT File)

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob. A video showed that he was purportedly made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He later died.

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27.

The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

