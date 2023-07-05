Home / India News / Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts handed 10-year jail sentence

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts handed 10-year jail sentence

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 05, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27.

A court in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case of June 2019.

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob.(HT File)
Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob. A video showed that he was purportedly made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He later died.

The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

