Tahawwur Rana extradition: BJP hails Modi govt’s will power to fight terrorism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday welcomed the US Supreme Court’s decision to extradite 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India, saying that this is a matter of great satisfaction for every Indian, particularly for the victims and their families, and added that this was made possible due to the strong willpower of the Modi government in fighting against terrorism. BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. (File Photo)

“In 2008, the horrific Mumbai terror attack took place, and now, the US Supreme Court has decided to extradite its accused, Tahawwur Rana, to India. This is undoubtedly a matter of satisfaction for every Indian. Particularly for those who lost their lives and for the families of those who sacrificed their lives in the attacks, this is a matter of great satisfaction,” said BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

“This was made possible due to the strong willpower of the Modi government in fighting against terrorism,” he added.

Trivedi also used the occasion to launch a critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in poll-bound Delhi and its alleged links to organisations that, according to him, undermine India’s fight against terrorism. “Many organisations and NGOs associated with the AAP try to find ways to save terror accused,” he claimed.

“AAP CM Atishi’s family members signed a mercy petition to save Afzal Guru. This is the character of AAP,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP to Trivedi’s charges.

Trivedi’s claims against Delhi chief minister Atishi come following a statement by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in September 2024, accusing Atishi’s parents of writing mercy petitions to the President to save 2001 Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru.

AAP Chief whip Dilip Pandey had in September last year reacted to Maliwal, saying, “If Maliwal has even a little shame, she should resign as a Rajya Sabha MP. She should resign from this post and choose the path to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket.”

Tahawwur Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist David Coleman Headley.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai between November 23 and November 29 in 2008.

A US district court first ordered his extradition to India in May 2023. After losing his legal battle in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, Rana filed a petition for a writ of certiorari before the Supreme Court on November 13 last year.

On January 21, the US Supreme Court denied a petition of writ of certiorari filed by Rana seeking to prevent his extradition to India.