Tajikistan earthquake: Tremors shake cities in north India, Pakistan
- The location was a sparsely populated area 420 km east of Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe
People across North India felt strong tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck near Tajikistan, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. People rushed out of their homes in Kashmir and Punjab and in other parts of north India, fearing the intensity of the tremors. Tremors were also felt across Pakistan’s Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.
Initially, the seismology department erroneously had said that the epicentre was Punjab’s Amritsar, citing the depth of the earthquake at 19km. The national seismology department then confirmed that the earthquake was centred at Tajikistan in central Asia.
“The epicentre is in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region where the Indo Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. It's a seismically highly active area. The tremors have been felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR. However, we haven’t received any reports of damage yet,” said JL Gautam, head of operations, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) told Hindustan Times.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also tweeted expressing concerns after reports of people rushing outside their houses due to the quakes were reported across Twitter.
The United States Geological Survey said that the earthquake’s magnitude was 5.9 and centred 35 km west of Murghob in Tajikistan, Central Asia, according to news agency Reuters. The location was a sparsely populated area 420 km east of Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, said Tajikistan Emergency Situations Ministry on Friday.
AP Pandey, a seismologist at the National Centre for Seismology, told Hindustan Times that the earthquake which happened in the Himalayan region was strong enough as its tremors were felt throughout the several north Indian states. He said, “As we know the Indian and the Eurasian plates are colliding, so the Himalayas are always active. This event happened towards the Eurasian plate but it was a very strong earthquake, so the energy was felt here also. Smaller aftershocks are possible but the source is very far. So it's unlikely to impact us.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 draws from PM Modi's experience as CM: Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to rehabilitate 110 slums, use robots to eliminate manual scavenging
- For eradicating manual scavenging the Patna Municipal Corporation has procured a spider-shaped robot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Better 'immune training' in poorer countries led to fewer Covid-19 deaths: CSIR
- The study looked at the co-relation between Covid-19 deaths and various factors such as urbanisation, sanitation, and population level prevalence of autoimmune diseases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tajikistan earthquake: Tremors shake cities in north India, Pakistan
- The location was a sparsely populated area 420 km east of Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha LIVE: FM says Covid-19 didn't deter government from taking up reforms
- Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods regarding the Union Budget and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre were pro-poor.
Mughal Gardens to open for public from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre allows expansion of Odisha's Kulda coal mine despite air pollution fears
- The mine has been facing opposition from locals because over the past decade, Mahanadi Coal Limited has allegedly been transporting coal through village roads, leading to the contamination of their paddy crop with coal dust, pollution of water bodies and has had an impact on residents’ health.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 13 mild earthquakes hits Delhi-NCR in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 12,143 Covid cases in last 24 hours, death toll at 155,550
Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life
- The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of ₹23,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox