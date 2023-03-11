Take a seat and just watch India's first unmanned takeaway in this city. Any guesses?

A Chennai-based food startup ‘Bai Veetu Kalyanam or BVK Biryani’, located in Kolathur, came up with the unique idea of selling theirbiryani. The takeaway here is comepletely ‘manless’ where a biryani can be digitally ordered and received in few minutes, making the idea first of its kind in India.

Customers can access the pop-up shop, which is outfitted with 32-inch screens, where they can quickly scan their menu, place orders, and make payments by scanning QR codes or using cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 10 best destinations for foodies across the world

A video shared by food blogger demonstrating how to order from BVK Biryani and how customers can receive their orders has gained traction on social media. "I got my order within four minutes," the blogger said.

Also Read | Delhi Tourism Food Festival kicks off at Major Dhyanchand Stadium for three days

The procedure is as simple as a click. Customers can access the pop-up shop, which is outfitted with 32-inch screens, where they can quickly scan their menu, place orders, and make payments by scanning QR codes or using cards. The screen then displays a timer indicating when the food will be ready. When the food is ready, the option to 'open door' will appear on the screen. The customer only needs to press the 'open door' button and retrieve the food box from the machine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the blogger enters the pop-up shop and orders a biryani for himself to demonstrate how it works.As he clicks on the display, a variety of biryanis are displayed on the screen, from which he selects one to order. Details such as name and phone number will be requested during the ordering process. He then explains the payment process, which can be done with a card or a QR code. He also warned the viewersthat cash cannot be used for payment and that it must be done digitally.

Customers can access the pop-up shop, which is outfitted with 32-inch screens, where they can quickly scan their menu, place orders, and make payments by scanning QR codes or using cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | This Indian city has made it to the 11 best destinations around the world for food

When the payment is completed, the screen displays "Order is being prepared" and "Your food will be ready in..." On the screen, a timer is seenrunning. Even before the timer had finished, the screen displayed “Yay! Your order is ready. Please collect your food.” Then the bloggeropened the door to take his order.

BVK Biryani is well-known in Chennai for serving authentic wedding-style biryani cooked with coal and firewood. Social media platforms have helped the startup gain traction. According to its Founder & CEO Faheem S, the company intends to open 12 such centres across Chennai before expanding its operations across India, ANI reported citing NewsVoir. In addition to biryani, the food shop, which opened in 2020, serves mutton paya, idiyappam, parotta, and halwa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, a Bengaluru-based startup'fresh shot' launched a similar service called 'Ildi bot,' which was based on Idli making. A video of a 'Idli ATM' has surfaced on the internet then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.