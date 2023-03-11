Delhi Tourism Food Festival kicks off at Major Dhyanchand Stadium for three days

Aiming to promote tourism and nurture the country's culinary heritage, Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated a three-day Delhi Tourism Food Festival 2023' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

The Delhi government informed in a press release, "In order to promote tourism in Delhi and nurture the country's culinary heritage, the Delhi Government is organising a three-day 'Delhi Tourism Food Festival 2023' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium."

As per the release, this food festival which is being organised from March 10-12, will provide a space for foodies from all over Delhi to relish mouth-watering delicacies from the world over, under one roof.

While inaugurating the food festival, Atishi said, "Delhi Tourism Food Festival is a part of several initiatives being taken by the Delhi Government to promote tourism in the national capital. The Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, regularly organises such events to promote India's rich art and culture, and engage with other countries to learn about their cultures."

She added, "In India, food and festivals are synonymous and there would have been no better time than now to organise this festival. Food from the world over is a confluence of tastes and cultures, and this festival will introduce people to various cultures. It will also bring them together. Apart from this, the culinary extravaganza will also create awareness about International and Indian food delicacies and provide the visitors an opportunity to gain knowledge on food nutritional values and preparation. People who are fond of delicious cuisines must come to enjoy this festival with their families and have a pleasant experience with them."

As per the release, the variety of mouth-watering cuisines from around the world that are available at the festival include Indian, Arabian, Indonesian, Italian, Mexican, Australian, Chinese etc.

This festival is being organised with the participation of 50 major restaurants, hotels, and the Tourism Corporation. Free stalls, electricity, and water have been made available for all by the Kejriwal Government.

By offering a diverse selection of Indian delicacies, the festival aims to showcase the unique flavours that have been cultivated over centuries of culinary evolution. With over 8000 years of history and countless interactions with various groups and cultures, India has developed a rich culinary tradition that encompasses a vast array of flavours and regional cuisines. These all will be available for foodies at the fest, the release stated.

To make the festival more entertaining, several cultural programmes would also be organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad for the visitors apart from the band performances by Mirgya (March 10), Indian Ocean (March 11) and Parikrma (March 12).

The release also informed that the band performances would take place from 6:30 pm onwards. The timings for the food festival are from 11 am to 11 pm. Entry for the visitors is free of cost, the release added.