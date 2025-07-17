Take 'revenge' for Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor should continue, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said "revenge" should be taken for the Pahalgam terror attack and that Operation Sindoor should be continued. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack is an example of PM Modi government's security lapse.(ANI)

Addressing a public meeting organised at Bodhan town in Telangana on Wednesday night to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, he alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack is an example of PM Modi government's security lapse.

He took potshots at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha over his reported comments that he takes responsibility for the "security failure" of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sinha is taking responsibility almost three months after the incident. He should quit his post if he was responsible for it, Owaisi said.

Apparently referring to the Centre, the AIMIM president said, "Revenge should be taken for Pahalgam. Continue Operation Sindoor. We will question you until those four terrorists who killed the 26 Indians by asking for their religion are caught and killed".

"Pahalgam is a successful example of the Modi government's security lapse," he said.

Owaisi also said the alleged incidents of demolishing houses, running bulldozers and "snatching away mosques" are not good for the country.

At a time when China is expanding its influence in Bangladesh, he regretted that some in the country talk about things like demolitions and bulldozers.

Owaisi said he wants to tell the BJP leaders that the country faces a threat from China and Pakistan. "You pay attention to those who pose a threat to the country. What are you doing inside the country," he asked?

Hitting out at the Modi government over the Waqf law, Owaisi said it is a "black law".