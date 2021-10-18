Take uncompromising stand on gender-based violence: Alumni write to IIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Over 700 alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) from across the country have written to the IIT-Guwahati authorities seeking an “uncompromising” stand on gender-based violence, months after an incident of a student allegedly raped by a senior rocked the campus.

The letter, which was written on Friday and signed by 769 alumni, stated: “We ask IIT-G administration to take an uncompromising stand and demonstrate unequivocally that gender-based violence and harm is unacceptable, (and) has no place on IIT campuses and will not be tolerated.”

“We ask you to hold anyone proven guilty accountable by enforcing consequences which match the severity of the crime and are consistent with ICC’s (internal complaint committee’s) recommendations,” it added.

The letter, seen by HT, addressed to directors of all the 23 premier engineering institutes also suggested a list of actions to make IIT campuses “one of the safest and most inclusive institutions of learning in the world”.

On April 3 this year, police arrested a 21-year-old IIT-G student for allegedly raping a fellow student on March 28. The IIT-G authorities, who were initially accused of being slow to act, suspended the accused following his arrest.

In August, the Gauhati high court, while observing that there was “clear prima facie case” against the accused, granted him bail as both the victim and accused were “talented students” and the “state’s future assets”.

Though the student was expelled by IIT-G in September following a decision by the senate (the institute’s highest decision-making body), his termination was withdrawn earlier this month after an order by the high court.

“We would like to express our anguish and outrage at the recent events reported in the media about a female student of IIT-G who was allegedly raped by a senior on campus, and then left injured and unconscious for several hours before being taken to hospital,” the letter by the IIT alumni stated.

“We are also distressed to learn that some recommendations by ICC at IIT-G, recommending stringent action against co-accused, were ignored by management. The incident has brought renewed focus on the challenges female students face on campus, and the long-term harm caused to them,” it added.

Among suggestions listed by the former students about actions needed to be taken, included establishment of a centre for equity and inclusion in all IIT campuses; a more diverse set of safe reporting channels and making public commitment; and enforcement of greater accountability for administrators and faculty.

“We cherish our years spent at IIT and our experience of college life. What we want is to make IIT campuses one of the safest and most inclusive institutions of learning in the world. We believe IITs can position themselves to be a model and shining light for other institutions and society at large,” the letter said.

