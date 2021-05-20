Take vaccine 3 months after Covid recovery: Centre

People who have had a Covid-19 infection must wait for three months before they take a coronavirus vaccine – whether their first or their second dose – the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, while also clearing the way for mothers who breastfeed their children to take the shots.

The advisory was issued following recommendations from an expert panel, and comes days after the Union government said people should wait 12-16 weeks before they take their second doses in case the first was of the Covishield vaccine.

“The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has shared fresh recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience,” said Union health ministry in a statement, adding that the suggestions had been accepted and communicated to states.

The advisory also recommends that there should be no screening of a vaccine recipient by rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to vaccination.

Addressing concerns regarding blood donation, the health ministry has clarified that an individual can donate blood 14 days after they receive a Covid-19 vaccine, or if they have tested negative through an RT-PCR test if they were suffering from the viral disease.

The authorities are yet to take a decision on whether pregnant women can be given the coronavirus vaccines. The matter is ‘under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)’ is underway, the government said.

The three-month embargo announced on vaccination for those that had the disease is not commonly followed elsewhere. According to UK’s Covid-19 vaccination Green Book, people should take their shots as soon as all of their symptoms have recovered, which has also been recommended by the United States’s Centers of Disease Control (CDC). The American agency, however, urges people to wait for 90 days in case they received treatment with monoclonal antibodies or plasma therapy.

States in India have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service provides as well as the general public through use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages. States have also been advised to undertake training of the vaccination staff at all levels.

“The Union Health Ministry has written to States and UTs to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation,” the statement further read.

India is grappling with a shortage of doses, with many states saying they are fast running out of stocks. The expanded dosing schedule is likely to help address some of the shortage.