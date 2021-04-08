Tamil Nadu announces reintroduction of Covid-19 curbs from April 10

Amid rise in fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced reintroduction of curbs like permission only for 50% seating capacity in cinemas and ban on select activities with effect from April 10.

The government has advised that those above the age of 45 should get vaccinated within two weeks in either government or recognised private facilities to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu logged 3,986 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 9,11,110, while the death toll rose to 12,821 with 17 more fatalities, the health department said.

Here's what allowed and what's not in Tamil Nadu lockdown:

An official release said that retail outlets in big vegetable markets and similar large facilities in districts shall not be allowed to operate. Intake of passengers in buses in Chennai and intra and inter-state travel shall be confined to seating capacity of vehicles. No standing passenger will be allowed to travel. Gatherings for religious and festival purposes would be prohibited and prayers in places of worship by adhering to social distancing shall be permitted only upto 8pm. The government order also limits the maximum number of people who could take part in weddings to 100 and those for funeral to 50. Spectators shall not be allowed for sporting events and swimming pools must be used only for training. The number of people who could gather in groceries, retail shops, malls, big format stores and restaurants at any given time shall not exceed 50% of the capacity. All outlets could function till 11 pm and take away services would also be open till that time. Only 50% rule would also be applicable to movie theatres including single screen and multiplex, zoos, amusement parks, recreation clubs and 200 is the maximum number of people who are allowed in auditoriums for events like cultural, entertainment, political or sports.