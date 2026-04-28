Which parties are in NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu? Seat-sharing explained

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led National Democratic Alliance is all set to contest for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections this year.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss during a meeting of the NDA alliance at the AIADMK Headquarters, in Chennai on Monday.(@NainarBJP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NDA has finalized seat sharing of assembly polls with AIADMK getting the biggest share of 167seats, while BJP will contest for 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for 18, and 11 seats to TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party.

The announcement was made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at a press conference at the party headquarters, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, in the presence of senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakar. Formalising the agreement, an electoral pact was signed with Piyush Goyal and Edappadi K Palaniswami.

While on the other side, State Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai also announced that the Indian National Congress is going for 28 seats this year in alliance with the ruling DMK party of MK Stalin.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Exit poll 2026: When and where to watch predictions for Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Exit poll 2026: When and where to watch predictions for Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections will be held in a single phase on April 23 for 234 seats of the state, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly will end on May 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections will be held in a single phase on April 23 for 234 seats of the state, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly will end on May 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The main electoral showdown is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which has Congress as well as other small parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and PMK as allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main electoral showdown is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which has Congress as well as other small parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and PMK as allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Follow here for live updates

2021 Tamil Nadu Elections and NDA Alliance Performance

In the 2021 elections, the NDA allied AIADMK contested for 191 seats and won 66 seats, while the BJP contested for 20 seats, and the PMK for 23 constituencies, winning 4 and 5 seats respectively. AIADMK has been seeing a lean phase since the death of its iconic leader, Jayalalithaa, in 2017.

However, the BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge and Union Minister Piyush Goyal has shared the alliance's confidence to sweep the Tamil Nadu elections just like in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, and Delhi.

He also added that the people of Tamil Nadu want a good government that will bring development and changes in the state. Adding to the assurance, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said, “We are very confident of our victory. PMK has got 18 seats plus one RS seat; we are happy, our aim is to dislodge the anti-people DMK regime.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON