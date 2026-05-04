Strategist in the frontline: Aadhav Arjuna eyes Villivakkam for Vijay’s TVK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary of election campaign management and noted sports administrator, Aadhav Arjuna, is contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Villivakkam constituency. A key architect of the TVK’s organizational structure and a close aide to actor-turned-politician Vijay, Arjuna is making his electoral debut in a seat that is central to the party’s high-stakes entry into the state’s political landscape.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay announces the candidates for 2026 Assembly Elections, in Chennai on Sunday. TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna also present. (TVK Social Media)

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Arjuna’s political journey reached a major milestone in 2025 when he was appointed as the chief strategist for the newly formed TVK. Since his transition to politics from a career in sports administration, he has been responsible for the party’s massive outreach efforts and campaign planning. On the campaign trail, he has framed the election as a choice between "data-driven governance" and traditional political structures, urging voters to support the TVK as a viable alternative for a "New Tamil Nadu."

Early Life

Born on April 12, 1982, in a struggling agricultural family in Tamil Nadu, Aadhav Arjuna’s rise is a story of grit and athletic success. He grew up in a government sports hostel, where he honed his skills as a national-level basketball player. He holds a B.A. in Political Science (2003) from the prestigious Madras Christian College (MCC). Before his formal entry into frontline politics, he was a prominent figure in the sports sector, serving as the President of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association. He is married and declares his profession as a businessman, with significant interests in real estate and strategic consulting.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Which parties are in NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu? Seat-sharing explained About Villivakkam Constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Which parties are in NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu? Seat-sharing explained About Villivakkam Constituency {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Villivakkam constituency, part of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha segment, is one of the most densely populated urban belts in the capital. In his 2026 affidavit, Arjuna declared staggering total assets worth over ₹534.90 Crore, making him one of the wealthiest candidates in the state. His declaration includes immovable properties across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with shares in multiple strategic consulting and construction firms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Villivakkam constituency, part of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha segment, is one of the most densely populated urban belts in the capital. In his 2026 affidavit, Arjuna declared staggering total assets worth over ₹534.90 Crore, making him one of the wealthiest candidates in the state. His declaration includes immovable properties across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with shares in multiple strategic consulting and construction firms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the 2026 polls, Arjuna is locked in a high-voltage triangular contest against Karthik Mohan of the DMK and S. R. Vijayakumar of the AIADMK. His campaign has focused on urban infrastructure, the "Voice of Commons" initiative for the marginalized, and the promotion of sports culture among the youth. If elected, he has promised to establish a World-Class Sports Academy in the constituency and use data-driven planning to solve long-standing sewage and traffic issues in Villivakkam. What Happened in the Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the 2026 polls, Arjuna is locked in a high-voltage triangular contest against Karthik Mohan of the DMK and S. R. Vijayakumar of the AIADMK. His campaign has focused on urban infrastructure, the "Voice of Commons" initiative for the marginalized, and the promotion of sports culture among the youth. If elected, he has promised to establish a World-Class Sports Academy in the constituency and use data-driven planning to solve long-standing sewage and traffic issues in Villivakkam. What Happened in the Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

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This is the first electoral contest for Aadhav Arjuna. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Villivakkam seat was won by DMK’s A. Vetriazhagan, who defeated AIADMK ally J.C.D. Prabhakar by a margin of 37,233 votes. The DMK has historically held a strong grip on this urban segment.

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Prior to his 2026 run, Arjuna operated behind the scenes as a political strategist for the DMK and VCK before becoming the backbone of the TVK’s machinery. His affidavit mentions a single pending criminal case related to a political protest. Polling in Villivakkam took place on April 23, 2026, with Arjuna banking on the "Vijay Wave" and his own grassroots sports network to cause a major upset in this DMK stronghold.

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(With inputs from PTI and local bureaus)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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