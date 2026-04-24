Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Record polling raises stakes in DMK-AIADMK battle, focus on results
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Out of 5.73 crore eligible voters, around 4.87 crore exercised their franchise. Karur district recorded the highest turnout at 91.86 per cent, while Kanyakumari saw the lowest at 75.50 per cent.
- 15 Mins agoWhen and Where to get TN exit poll trends
- 29 Mins agoEPS faces multi-cornered contest in Edappadi
- 31 Mins agoWhat was the voting percentage in TN assembly election
- 34 Mins agoBJP bets on change in Tamil Nadu as voter turnout raises stakes
- 52 Mins agoBJP's Annamalai alleges poll malpractices
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu recorded a historic voter turnout of over 85 per cent on Thursday as polling concluded across all 234 Assembly constituencies. The high-stakes election saw a three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK alliance, the opposition AIADMK coalition, and actor-politician Vijay’s party TVK. Polling remained largely peaceful, with no major incidents reported through the day. Election officials said the turnout stood at 85.05 per cent by 6 pm, with final figures likely to inch higher as data consolidation continues....Read More
Out of 5.73 crore eligible voters, around 4.87 crore exercised their franchise. Karur district recorded the highest turnout at 91.86 per cent, while Kanyakumari saw the lowest at 75.50 per cent.
The turnout marks a sharp jump compared to previous elections. In 2021, polling stood at 73.63 per cent, while the earlier high of 78.29 per cent was recorded in 2011.
Parties claim momentum
The ruling DMK, which mounted an aggressive campaign focusing on issues like delimitation and targeting the AIADMK-BJP alliance, is seeking to retain power.
The AIADMK, on the other side, campaigned heavily against the state government over rising debt and alleged deterioration in law and order, aiming for a comeback.
Both camps expressed confidence of victory as voting concluded.
DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu will win", adding that people’s mandate upholds “the highest values of Constitution such as democracy, secularism, states' rights and social Justice,” calling it a protective shield for the state.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also struck a confident note, asserting that his party would return to power.
This election also saw the emergence of Vijay-led TVK as a new force, alongside Seeman’s NTK, which has been active for over 15 years. Both parties added a fresh dimension to what has traditionally been a bipolar contest.
With polling complete and a record turnout on the books, attention now turns to counting day, when it will become clear whether the DMK retains power, the AIADMK stages a comeback, or new players manage to reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: When and Where to get TN exit poll trends
Even as voting across Tamil Nadu concluded on Thursday evening, exit poll trends were not immediately available, with the Election Commission of India barring their release for elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, as well as bypolls to eight Assembly constituencies, until polling across all states is complete.
As per the directive, conducting or publishing exit polls through print or electronic media is prohibited from 7 am on April 9 until 6.30 pm on April 29, when polling across all states concludes.
Exit poll coverage will be available after voting ends across all states on April 29, including on Hindustantimes.com.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: EPS faces multi-cornered contest in Edappadi
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded a high voter turnout of 91.61 per cent, emerging as one of the most keenly watched seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister, is contesting from his traditional stronghold and faces a challenge from the DMK.
The contest has taken a sharper turn with Vijay’s TVK entering the fray indirectly. After its candidate’s nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny, the party has extended support to an independent candidate in the constituency, adding another layer to the fight.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: What was the voting percentage in TN assembly election
Tamil Nadu recorded a high voter turnout in the Assembly elections on Thursday, with over 84 per cent of the electorate casting their votes across 234 constituencies.
According to the Election Commission of India, polling stood at 84.29 per cent till 6 pm. Officials indicated that the final figure could rise further as late data gets compiled.
The turnout has already surpassed the previous record of 78.29 per cent seen in the 2011 Assembly elections, which the AIADMK had swept.
District-wise, Karur recorded the highest turnout at 91.86 per cent. Among major cities, Chennai saw 83.09 per cent polling, Madurai 80.15 per cent, Coimbatore 84.40 per cent, and Tiruchirappalli 85.04 per cent.
In Chennai’s Kolathur constituency, where MK Stalin is contesting, voter turnout reached 85.63 per cent by the close of polling.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: BJP bets on change as voter turnout raises stakes
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Commenting on the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nitin Nabin on Thursday said the mood on the ground points to a shift in power.
“The public wants change. They are fed up with DMK's corrupt government. I am hopeful that NDA will form the government there and people will be free of the corrupt DMK govt,” he said, expressing confidence about the alliance’s prospects in the state.
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: BJP's Annamalai alleges poll malpractices
Tamil Nadu election 2026 LIVE: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday alleged large-scale electoral malpractices during the ongoing Assembly elections, accusing authorities of failing to ensure a fair process.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Goundampalayam constituency, Annamalai claimed that inducements were being openly distributed to sway voters.
"House to house, four people are walking and giving ₹5,000 for one vote. In the Karur Assembly constituency, they are boldly going and giving a half-gram gold coin to a voter. All of this didn't happen in a single day. This money has come from somewhere. It has been hidden somewhere. They have micro-managed it somewhere," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
He further alleged that similar instances of cash distribution had been reported in Coimbatore in recent days, raising concerns over the sanctity of the polling process.
Annamalai also criticised the Election Commission, claiming it had failed to provide adequate transport facilities for voters.