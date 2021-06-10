Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu assembly session to begin with Governor's address on June 21: Speaker of the House M Appavu
Tamil Nadu assembly session to begin with Governor's address on June 21: Speaker of the House M Appavu

The session would commence at 10am. After the Governors address, the Assembly's business advisory committee would meet to decide on the duration of the session, speaker of the house M Appavu said.
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:46 AM IST
During his meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit (centre), chief minister MK Stalin (left) handed over a report and briefed him on the steps taken by the government in controlling the second coronavirus wave.(Twitter/@arivalayam)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly would meet on June 21 with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Kalaivanar Arangam with the Covid norms in place, Speaker of the House M Appavu said on Wednesday.

The session would commence at 10 AM. After the Governors address, the Assemblys business advisory committee would meet to decide on the duration of the session, he said.

Members and staff who test negative for coronavirus alone will be allowed into the House, Appavu said and added that social distancing norms would be followed in making seating arrangements for the legislators.

Speaking to reporters here, the Speaker said as has been the intent of Chief Minister M K Stalin, all the members would be given a fair chance to speak.

There is likely to be a motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the House and the session would be wound up with the Chief Ministers address, he said.

Earlier, Stalin, who took oath as Chief Minister on May 7, called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed about the DMK governments maiden session.

Tamil Nadu's 16th Legislative Assembly met on May 11 during post-Assembly elections in the multi-purpose hall at Kalaivanar Arangam and the newly elected members took the oath of office.

During his meeting with Purohit, the Chief Minister handed over a report and briefed him on the steps taken by the government in controlling the second coronavirus wave and discussed various issues related to the State.

Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources, V Irai Anbu, chief secretary, T Udayachandran, principal secretary, Anandrao V Patil, secretary to governor, P Umanath, secretary to chief minister, and D Jagannathan, secretary to government, public department, were present on the occasion.

