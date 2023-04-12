Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Approach Jay Shah for IPL tickets, Udhayanidhi Stalin tells AIADMK MLA

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 12, 2023 11:36 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu assembly session witnessed some light moments on Tuesday when opposition AIADMK (The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) wanted tickets to the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) men’s Twenty20 cricket matches.

Udhayanidhi was responding to AIADMK’s MLA S P Velumani who sought passes for legislators to watch the IPL. (Twitter | Udhay)

Replying to the query, state’s sports minister Udhaynidhi Stalin told them to approach Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Udhayanidhi was responding to AIADMK’s MLA S P Velumani who sought passes for legislators to watch the IPL matches at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

“This is the first time in four years that IPL matches are being conducted here. So, I don’t know to whom AIADMK gave away tickets before,” Udhayanidhi said.

“Moreover, the IPL is managed by the BCCI. Jay Shah is your close friend Amit Shah’s son. He heads the BCCI. Ask him for tickets. If we ask for tickets, they won’t listen to us. But they will listen to you,” he said, the statement which evoked laughter inside the assembly.

“You ask him to give five tickets for every MLA. We will even pay for it”, he said.

Udhayanidhi also added that he spent his own money to take 150 budding cricketers from his Chepauk-Tiruvelikeni constituency to watch the matches.

Another unusual demand related to the IPL came from AIADMK’s ally, PMK MLA SP Venkateshwaran who sought to ban Chennai Super Kings as the team does not have any native players from the state.

“There are several talented players in the state, but the Chennai Super Kings team hasn’t given them a chance to play in the IPL,” the PMK legislator said.

These discussions took place during the debate on the Demand for Grants for Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the on-going assembly sessions.

