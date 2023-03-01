Home / India News / Udhayanidhi calls on Modi, seeks chance to host Khelo India in state

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 01, 2023 12:26 AM IST

This is the first such meeting between the PM and Udhayanidhi, who is a first-time MLA sworn into his father and chief minister MK Stalin’s cabinet in December 2022.

Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi with a list of demands including an opportunity for the state to host the next Khelo India Games, establishment of a Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex, and exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Udhayanidhi, who consistently criticises the BJP-led Union government for not starting the construction of AIIMS Madurai, said he did not take up the matter with PM Modi. “I spoke on the issue of NEET,” Udhayanidhi told reporters in Delhi.

“We didn’t talk about any alliance. The PM gave an explanation regarding NEET but I conveyed the mindset of the people of Tamil Nadu and informed him that we will continue the legal battle to abolish it,” he said.

He told Modi that they plan to construct a mini-stadium in each of Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly constituencies. “He talked about his experiences and the challenges he had faced as the chief minister of Gujarat,” Udhayanidhi said.

“I said Tamil Nadu should be given an opportunity to host the next Khelo India Games,” he said, adding that he is content with the meeting.

Later, he shared photos of the meeting and tweeted: “Shared my deepest sympathies with Modi for his mother’s passing away. He conveyed his regards to CM @mkstalin. He enquired about the initiatives being taken in TN sports.”

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

