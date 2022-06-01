Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu BJP chief booked for protesting against fuel prices

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said the state government has promised in its manifesto to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. The Centre has already reduced fuel prices and now the state government should fulfil its promise.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP state president K Annamalai and over 5,000 people for protesting and marching towards the state secretariat at Chennai demanding the government to reduce petrol and diesel prices without permission.

The BJP workers along with Annamalai on Tuesday marched towards the state's secretariat.

Notably, after the Centre reduced the Central excise duty on petrol and diesel last month, the BJP has been demanding the Opposition-ruled states to reduce the tax on the fuel to provide relief to the people amid inflation.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Annamalai said the state government has promised in its manifesto to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. The Centre has already reduced fuel prices and now the state government should fulfil its promise.

"DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by 5 and 4 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state government to fulfil what it has promised in its manifesto," he said.

Meanwhile, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre on May 21 announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre. 

