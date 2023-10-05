Tamil Nadu BJP chief postpones second leg of padayatra to Oct 16 due to ill health

The next leg of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra has been rescheduled to October 16 owing to his ill health. However, the party’s meeting of district secretaries will go as planned on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (File Photo)

The foot march was scheduled to begin on October 6.

The BJP shared on social media platform X a medical bulletin from Chennai-based private hospital Gleneagles Global Health City, which stated that Annamalai was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection with bronchospasm.

Annamalai visited the hospital on October 3 after complaining of cough, breathing difficulty, throat pain, body ache and fatigue.

“The CT Scan showed nodules in basal segment of left lung,” the hospital said. “The provisional diagnosis of the doctor is Lower Respiratory Tract Infection of viral etiology with bronchospasm.”

The BJP leader has been sent back home and advised bed rest for two weeks.

The crucial meeting on Thursday comes close on the heels of the BJP losing a key ally in the state after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month.

