CHENNAI Ministers from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded strict action be taken against the perpetrators behind the 10 year old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed in Coimbatore, leading to an outrage across Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu: BJP demands stern action against perpetrators of sexual assault case in Coimbatore

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On Sunday, Tamil Nadu government led by transport minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban along with his cabinet colleague V Sampath Kumar (minister for backward classes) called on the family in Salem on Sunday and presented a sum of ₹7 lakh to the bereaved family members.

The chief minister termed the incident ‘horrific’ and such ‘inhuman’ and ‘unforgivable’ criminal acts can never be tolerated. “I share my deepest condolences with the family of the girl,” he said in a social media post on Saturday.

Interacting with the family members of the victim, transport minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said a greatest loss has occurred to Tamil Nadu.

“The chief minister has expressed his deep regret and also gave a statement. Such an incident should not happen in Tamil Nadu. We will remand them quickly and severe punishment will be awarded to them” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Appealing to the family members, he said, “this government is for the people. As quickly as possible, whatever swift action needs to be taken (against theose who involved in the crime), he (Vijay) will do it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing to the family members, he said, “this government is for the people. As quickly as possible, whatever swift action needs to be taken (against theose who involved in the crime), he (Vijay) will do it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, BJP leader and minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan along with BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Nainar Nagendran met the family members and extended their condolences to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, BJP leader and minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan along with BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Nainar Nagendran met the family members and extended their condolences to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We assured the child’s parents that the BJP will stand firm in taking swift action against those involved in this incident and ensuring they receive the maximum punishment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We assured the child’s parents that the BJP will stand firm in taking swift action against those involved in this incident and ensuring they receive the maximum punishment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later talking to reporters, Nagendhran demanded that the Tamil Nadu government should provide a financial assistance of ₹1 crore be given to the family of the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later talking to reporters, Nagendhran demanded that the Tamil Nadu government should provide a financial assistance of ₹1 crore be given to the family of the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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Former BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan requested the government to step up the efforts for the safety of the women under the State government’s ambitious the Singappengal Brigade scheme. “My opinion is that the chief minister must take intense action immediately,” she said.

The former Telangana governor also appealed to the family of girl children in Tamil Nadu to ensure that they are safe whenever whenever they step out of home.

“I often tell mothers, rather than raising female children with strict discipline, raise them by closely monitoring them. Beasts (culprits who target women) are roaming in the country. Therefore, whenever you send girl child to a shop ensure it is safe for them. I request you humbly,” she urged.

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According to police, five special teams were set up and work to trace the child was intensified. CCTV footages from the area were scanned and technology was deployed to assist probe. During investigation, it was confirmed that the 33-year old K Karthi, a native of Nagapattinam district and an acquaintance of the victim’s family had lured and taken away the child.

Subsequently, the prime accused along with his accomplice was arrested from his hideout in an apartment complex. Opposition leaders — DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss strongly condemned the crime and demanded tough action.

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