Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami hopeful Centre will set up Cauvery board by Mar 29

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed hope the Centre will set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by March 29, a demand persistently made by the state government in the backdrop of recent Supreme Court judgement on the inter-state water dispute.

The Supreme Court on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the vexed dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. After the verdict was announced, the lower riparian state has been urging the Centre to set up the CMB and the CWRC to ensure it received its due share of water.

Tamil Nadu is of the stand the Centre must constitute the panels within six weeks from the day the apex court gave its verdict, which would be March 29.

“There is still time...we expect the centre to set up CMB and also Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC),” Palaniswami told reporters here.

He also recalled the legal struggles undertaken by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa on the issue, including moving the court to get the final award of the Cauvery water dispute tribunal notified in a central gazette.

AIADMK MPs have been disrupting Parliament to press their demand for the constitution of CMB and CWRC.

The chief minister also pointed out to the protest by his party MPs in parliament over the issue.

Last week, deputy chief Mminister O Panneerselvam had informed the state assembly that there was time till the end of the month for constituting the CMB and the CWRC.

He also hinted that the government will formulate its strategy based on the Centre’s move.

To a question on the protest by locals against the expansion of Sterlite Copper Plant in Tuticorin, Palaniswami said the unit was not set up during the present regime, but assured that the objections raised by the people would be addressed.

On the opposition to the proposed neutrino observatory in Theni district in the state, he said it was a not a new scheme that took shape recently and accused “some persons” of trying to create a “crisis” for the government.

“They are doing so because they can’t find any fault with the government.”

Anti-sterlite protesters are contending that the effluent discharge from the existing plant contaminated ground water and the expansion would further aggravate the situation.

Opposition parties, including the DMK, have voiced concern on the matter.