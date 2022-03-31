Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses Sri Lanka economic crisis

A tweet by the chief minister's office also said that he raised the issue of development projects in the southern state.
The Prime Minister's office tweeted photos of Stalin meeting PM Modi. (Twitter)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 02:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin discussed the Sri Lanka economic crisis, offering to extend support. The 69-year-old Tamil Nadu leader sought the central government's nod for providing aid to the Lankan Tamils, news agency PTI reported.

A tweet by the chief minister's office also said that he raised the issue of development projects in the southern state. 

He proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Stalin is on a three-day visit to the national capital.

Sri Lanka is in the grips of one of the worst economic crises since independence. The South Asian country, according to news agency AFP, is already enduring record-long power blackouts. To make matters worse, shortage of diesel has been reported across the country. On Thursday, the country's stock market restricted trading amid outages.

The Mahinda Rajapaksa government is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 per cent drop in foreign exchange reserves over two years triggered a currency devaluation.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI) 

