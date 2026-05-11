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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets former CM MK Stalin day after oath-taking

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin

Updated on: May 11, 2026 04:55 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK chief MK Stalin, a day after the actor-turned-politician was sworn in following a landmark election victory.

The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after winning the Assembly elections and assuming office as chief minister.

The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after winning the Assembly elections and assuming office as chief minister, with the visit being described as a “courtesy call”. Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, extended a warm welcome to the new chief minister.

“Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice,” MK Stalin shared on X.

 
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