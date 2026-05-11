Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets former CM MK Stalin day after oath-taking

Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Vijay on Monday met his predecessor and DMK chief MK Stalin, a day after the actor-turned-politician was sworn in following a landmark election victory.

The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after winning the Assembly elections and assuming office as chief minister.

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The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after winning the Assembly elections and assuming office as chief minister, with the visit being described as a “courtesy call”. Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, extended a warm welcome to the new chief minister.

“Honourable Mr. Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice,” MK Stalin shared on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Udhayanidhi greeted Vijay with a handshake and a hug upon his arrival, while Stalin later embraced him as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Udhayanidhi greeted Vijay with a handshake and a hug upon his arrival, while Stalin later embraced him as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meeting comes weeks after a bitter electoral contest between the DMK and Vijay’s TVK ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, which the latter went on to win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting comes weeks after a bitter electoral contest between the DMK and Vijay’s TVK ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, which the latter went on to win. {{/usCountry}}

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