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Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Who is VS Babu, the giant killer leading against MK Stalin in Kolathur?

Currently, VS Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is leading with 7,361 votes.

Published on: May 04, 2026 01:00 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Veteran politician VS Babu has emerged as a surprise contender in Tamil Nadu’s Kolathur constituency, taking on Chief Minister MK Stalin in a high-stakes contest.

Chennai: Election officials arrive at Kolathur strong room during the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a counting centre, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026.(PTI)

A former DMK MLA who has since joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the 75-year-old is drawing attention for his strong showing in what has long been considered a DMK stronghold.

As counting continues in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin is trailing in the Kolathur constituency after briefly taking the lead, according to analytics platform Pvalue. His party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is ahead in 60 seats.

Currently, VS Babu of TVK is leading with 7,361 votes. Other contenders include P Santhana Krishnan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Soundara Pandian Louther Seth of the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Tamil Nadu voted for its 17th legislative assembly on April 23, with Stalin seeking a second consecutive term - something no DMK leader has achieved before. He is contesting from Kolathur, where a multi-cornered fight has unfolded.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Who is VS Babu, the giant killer leading against MK Stalin in Kolathur?
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